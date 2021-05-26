newsbreak-logo
New technology teaches one of the oldest skills

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Hampshire, an associate professor in the Department of Early and Special Education, posed a challenge to students in the College of Innovation and Design’s Games, Interactive Media and Mobile program: create an app to help children on the autism spectrum learn handwriting. GIMM majors Lauren Matthews, Chris Ross, Aaron Rachwitz and Casey Kawamura spent two years creating ABC Stories.

