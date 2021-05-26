newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

An investment in housing is an investment in the health of Minnesotans

By Dr. Janna Gewirtz O'Brien, Minneapolis
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago

The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer. As a pediatrician who cares for youth and families experiencing homelessness, I write to expand on the article titled “It is in Minnesota taxpayers’ interest to invest in families’ housing stability now,” by Steven Foldes. The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer and extends well beyond the financial benefits to taxpayers. An investment in housing is an investment in the health of Minnesotans.

www.minnpost.com
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Homelessness#Mental Health#Financial Investment#Impact Investing#Value Investing#Minnesotans#Housing Stability#Stable Housing#Minnesota Taxpayers#Tremendous Resilience#Business Owners#Students#Teachers#Shelter#General Interest#Systems#Suicide#Individual Inquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Health ServicesPost-Bulletin

Letter: Dental care for Minnesotans in jeopardy

We take pride in Minnesota and the services available to our citizens. Unfortunately, the ability to access dental care for Minnesotans on Medical Assistance (MA) is in jeopardy. Many Minnesotans often drive hours to receive care. Unable to access care in their communities, many utilize hospital emergency rooms as their dental home. Worse, many may be forced to defer care due to lack of access until they are in crisis.
Real EstatePosted by
MyChesCo

$160 Million Awarded to Revitalize Housing, Invest in Neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge on Wednesday announced that five communities have received a combined $160 million to redevelop severely distressed housing and spur comprehensive revitalization under the federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. HUD has named Camden, New Jersey; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan;...
RelationshipsDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Cost of child care must be affordable

Are child care costs keeping mothers out of the workplace?. Child care costs are becoming too expensive for families to afford, and therefore this forces mothers to decide to become a full-time caregiver to their child, or to accept a lower-quality child care option. I have worked in a daycare...
Healthbobfm.co.uk

Torres Fedras | Population survey of the health file and services

A survey is conducted targeting all residents living in the municipality of Torres Vedras, with the aim of knowing the health needs, social, economic, cultural and environmental conditions of the citizens (living and working conditions, education, housing, unemployment, sanitation), and assessing the use of equipment and structures that promote healthy lifestyles (parks Parks and sports equipment), distinguishing entities, institutions and health services, and defining the characteristics of using these services and responding to them.
Public HealthBradford Era

Public health and our liberties

Since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in December, the push has been on. Get the shot to the medical personnel, to the most vulnerable, to the front-line workers. Get it to everyone over 65, over 55, over 18, over 12. Get teachers vaccinated and corrections officers and inmates. The...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CSTE Applauds Biden Administration's Recommended FY '22 Investments In Public Health Data

ATLANTA, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) applauds the Biden-Harris Administrations's prioritization of public health, including data modernization to support disease surveillance via the recommendations released today in President Biden's proposed Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget. These recommendations include:. $9.6 billion for the...
Real EstateForbes

The Current Challenges Of Investing In Affordable Housing

Founder and CEO of Apartments Near Me, an affordable housing brand focused on multi-family communities in the United States. The affordable housing industry is one of the most challenging sectors in real estate. A major factor contributing to this hurdle is indeed the housing market itself. While traditional renters more often pay attention to their financial situations, credit score and other important factors, the majority of affordable housing renters are unable to maintain that same standard. I've observed that in the low-income housing community, many tenants have poor credit or previous evictions on their record.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Press

California Association of Food Banks

With 20% of Californians Experiencing Hunger, Food Banks Call for Continued Support in Governor Newsom's State Budget. SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California food banks call for key investments in the California State Budget. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have served on the frontlines, responding to at least double the demand for emergency food. In April 2020 alone, food banks distributed food to more than 1.5 million households — about 4.54 million people — more than half (62%) the number of people they served in the entirety of 2019.
CharitiesSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Solidarity group aims to help businesses be more inclusive

This last year, since the Solidarity Walk, most conversations I’ve been involved in are focused on self-improvement, community engagement and the overall betterment of humanity. These conversations are always proven to be centered around amazing, thought-provoking subject matters that are an absolute pleasure to be a part of. These meaningful and inspirational discussions dictate most of my interactions with my fellow community members.
Real Estatevhfa.org

Investing in housing will help marry growth with vibrancy

Vermont learned last month that its population grew by a slim 2.8% between 2010 and 2020, less than the national average of 7.4%. But by planning to invest millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds in homes and neighborhoods, Vermont policy makers have embraced the opportunity presented by this decade to accelerate community and economic vibrancy. Last week, the Vermont legislature ended its session with a proposed 2022 state budget allocation for housing of $190 million of these federal recovery funds.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Providence Health Care invests nearly $148 million to support the community

Providence Health Care reported it invested nearly $148 million last year to improve the health of communities in Eastern Washington. In its 2020 Annual Report to Our Inland Northwest Communities, Providence Health Care highlighted how it partnered in the region “to address the most difficult public health crisis of our time” by investing in communities to build a more equitable and sustainable future. That included investment in organizations, programs and initiatives.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in June

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, about 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency...
Economythedcpost.com

DC Mayor Announces Investment of $400 Million in Affordable Housing

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a release that the city is planning to invest an additional $400 million into affordable housing through the Housing Production Trust Fund in the next two years. The investment comes as part of the mayor’s supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2021 — $150 million...
Dublin, OHchaindrugreview.com

Cardinal Health investing in medical inventory solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio — As a distributor of pharmaceutical products and global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and supplies, Cardinal Health remains laser focused on their mission of getting critical medicines and supplies into the hands of its health care customers, so they can effectively care for their patients. The...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

State invests $17 million to fight mental health crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt moved this year on the largest ever state investment in mental health crisis services. About $7.5 million of the $17 million will go toward adding new mental health crisis/urgent care centers across the state. The funding addresses a range of...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

DC Mayor Bowser Plans to Invest $400M in Affordable Housing Fund

As part of Washington, D.C.’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021, Mayor Muriel Bowser has added $150 million to the Housing Production Trust Fund, and the proposed budget for 2022 will seek a $250 million investment in the program. The combined $400 million investment will bring Mayor Bowser’s total contribution to...