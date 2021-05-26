The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer. As a pediatrician who cares for youth and families experiencing homelessness, I write to expand on the article titled “It is in Minnesota taxpayers’ interest to invest in families’ housing stability now,” by Steven Foldes. The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer and extends well beyond the financial benefits to taxpayers. An investment in housing is an investment in the health of Minnesotans.