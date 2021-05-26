newsbreak-logo
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County sees increase in vaccinations in past week

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thanks to a jump in the number of adolescents getting the Pfizer vaccine, Chippewa County saw an increase in total vaccinations given in the past week.

“It’s a move in the right direction,” county Public Health Director Angela Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I’m happy to see that. The 18-24 (age group) is the population we’d really like to see move higher. I’m extremely happy to see the number of vaccinations go up in the past week.”

Chippewa County provided 1,339 vaccinations in the past week, up from 1,142 a week ago. The county has already given the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine to 10.4% of adolescents ages 12 to 15 since it was authorized for that age group on May 13; a week ago, 5.6% of adolescents in that age group had received their first dose. While vaccinations are still down from the 1,891 shots given two weeks ago, it is the first time in more than a month the county gave more vaccines than the previous week.

The Public Health Department will have clinics today for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Weideman said she would prefer people sign up in advance, but numbers have dropped to the point people can walk in and get a shot.

“We ask people to sign up if they can,” she said. “The main reason is so we can see the need in the community and the staffing we’ll need.”

Weideman said her office continues working on ideas and plans for vaccination clinics outside of Chippewa Falls, although she doesn’t have any planned for the next week.

“Health departments are changing their ways of doing clinics,” she said.

While the vaccinations are working and mask usage is declining, Weideman still has some concerns about the potential for the virus to spread again through the community.

“My biggest concern is there may be people who aren’t vaccinated not wearing masks, and if they get COVID, they could spread it easily.”

Overall, 27,940 Chippewa County residents (43.2%) have received one dose, with 25,623 (39.6%) having completed their vaccine series. Those are up slightly from last week’s 42.2% for the first dose and 38.6% having completed their vaccine series.

Roughly 84.5% of Chippewa County’s seniors (ages 65+) have now received at least one dose, up from 84.1% a week ago.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second “booster” shot. Weideman said 502 people (1.9%) of those eligible for their second dose of those vaccines have not gotten it.

No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the eighth straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.

Cases, positivity rate stable

In the past week, 33 people tested positive for the virus out of 194 tests given (17.0% positivity rate). That is nearly identical to a week ago, when 35 people tested positive out of 230 tests given (15.2%), and similar to two weeks ago, when 45 people tested positive from 253 tests (17.7%).

In the past week, 35 people tested positive for the virus out of 230 tests given (15.2%). A week ago, 45 people tested positive out of 253 tests given (17.7%).

Overall, Chippewa County now has seen 7,447 positive tests for the virus, but only 1% are now considered active.

For the fifth straight week, the county remains at a “high risk level,” which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors. In early April, the county had climbed back to the “severe risk level” for one week before that dropped back to the high risk status.

