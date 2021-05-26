newsbreak-logo
Directors Guild Accepting Applications for 27th Annual DGA Student Film Awards

The Directors Guild of America announced Wednesday that the application period for the 27th annual DGA Student Film Awards is now open. The awards “are designed to honor, encourage and bring attention to exceptional direction by diverse student filmmakers in film schools and select universities across the country,” according to the DGA.

