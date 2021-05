Along with the news that they're already slashing a newly launched drink from their lineup, it seems The Coca-Cola Company has been in the throes of an ongoing identity crisis. According to five former Coca-Cola employees who agreed to participate in an exclusive report, 20 years of Coke's attempts to diversify away from soda were only half-hearted—as smaller Coke-acquired brands like Odwalla and Vitaminwater were apparently set up to "fail fast when necessary" and never received the focus some insiders feel these brands deserved.