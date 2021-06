ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain interested in signing running back Todd Gurley, but aren’t sweating his visit to Baltimore on Thursday either. “I talk to (general manager Brad Holmes) every day, but the last time we really discussed Gurley was probably two days ago,” said Campbell, who shares control of the roster with Holmes. “I know he’s headed out there. Look, we’re not sweating it. Do we like the kid? Yes, we do. But hey, if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But it’ll be on our terms.”