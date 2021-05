HIGH POINT — A new craft beer brewery two years in the making is ready to open in downtown. Paddled South Brewing has announced it will open May 27 at 602 N. Main St. "We've been working on it just about two years now," said Patrick Watterson, who co-owns the brewery with Dave Nissen. "Of course, the challenge was getting things going and then COVID hit and kind of shut down everything. But timing-wise, it's probably worked out better."