Rich in giant animals, brilliantly colored birds, and all forms of water (think falls, streams, and the world’s second largest dam), Paraguay’s best destinations include many of its national parks and a few cities to boot. Learn about the War of the Triple Alliance in Parque Nacional Cerro Corá and journey with pilgrims to the basilica at Caacupé. Haggle over electronics in Ciudad del Este, or cross Friendship Bridge to see Iguazú Falls. Stay in the Gran Chaco’s Filadelfia for an introduction to Mennonite culture, or share Villarrica's lakefront with fruit-hungry capybaras. Eat dinner in one of the oldest cities on the continent, wander through Jesuit ruins, and marvel at impossibly large lily pads—all this and more await those who travel here.