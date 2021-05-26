Cedric Maxwell: C's should pursue these two players this summer
It's clear the Boston Celtics need to make some changes this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 season. They finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a 36-36 record and have been overmatched in their first-round playoff series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having a talented trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, the Celtics might have to shake up their roster before next season tips off.www.nbcsports.com