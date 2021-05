The Coronavirus is not a freak of nature or God’s punishment to sinning humankind or anything of that sort. It is a man-made weapon of biowarfare. It originated in Wuhan, China, where the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was experimenting in dangerous sciences. Whether the new strain of Coronavirus (the SARS-CoV-2 that caused the Covid19 disease) was deliberately or accidentally leaked from the WIV lab is a matter of investigation.