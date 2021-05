L ‘Astronaut Samantha Christoporetti The first European woman to command International Space Station (ISS), Third in the world after two Americans. The announcement was made by the European Space Agency (ESA) On its official website. Christoporetti has been appointed commander of the “Expedition 68” mission, which will take her and NASA colleagues Gazelle Lindgren and Bob Hines to the International Space Station in 2022.