Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares "Most Cursed Image of All Time" From The Last Jedi Set
Fans of Rian Johnson have been getting a lot of exciting news lately as the casting announcements for his Knives Out sequel keep pouring in. While we can't wait to see what Johnson has in store for us, we also love throwbacks from his past projects, especially when it comes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson occasionally posts photos from the set of the movie, and his latest is a hilarious face-swap between him and franchise star, Daisy Ridley (Rey).comicbook.com