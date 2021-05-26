Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares "Most Cursed Image of All Time" From The Last Jedi Set

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. To begin, a casting announcement. Three of them, actually. We’ll start with the most recent one. On Thursday, Deadline reported that Kathryn Hahn is set to join the sequel to Knives Out, director Rian Johnson’s amazingly clever 2019 whodunit. This news came on the heels of reports that Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton were also lined up to star in the sequel, which is being made as part of a two-movie deal with Netflix reported to be worth some $450 million. If the news of a Knives Out 2 movie alone wasn’t thrilling enough, this latest update is pretty electrifying.