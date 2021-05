As the 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, general manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following Day 3. Head coach Bruce Arians had said on Friday that the Bucs’ staff and front office really wanted to put an emphasis on improving special teams and their draft picks on Saturday reflected that. Tampa Bay grabbed a trio of potential impact players on special teams, important additions with the loss of Andrew Adams and Ryan Smith this offseason, and a new potential returner in Jaelon Darden. Licht said that the team wanted to emphasize speed and heart and thinks that each of their Day 3 picks has a chance to crack the Bucs’ roster when the regular season arrives.