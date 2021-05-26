newsbreak-logo
Tesla Joins Apple in Bowing Down to Communist China

By Lucas Nolan
Big Hollywood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s Tesla has announced that it plans to store all data collected from car owners in China at a new data center within the communist country. The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla has stated that all data generated from cars it sells in China will be stored in a new data center in the country. The move follows government and public scrutiny over China’s handling of potentially sensitive data about vehicle users, car performance, and geographical information.

www.breitbart.com
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
#Apple News#Communist China#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Chinese Government#Chinese Data#Tesla Joins Apple#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#Guizhou Cloud Big Data#Gcbd#Breitbart News#U S Tech Giant#Chinese Authorities#Chinese State Employees#Company#U S Regulations#Online Censorship#United States#Vehicles
