Waldo Heights apartment fire ruled as arson, ATF says; $10K reward offered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five months later, officials have determined a massive Waldo apartment fire was intentionally set. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City Police Department announced Wednesday that the Dec. 28 fire at Waldo Heights Apartments was arson. Officials said the fire stemmed from the third floor of the building just before the fire was reported to authorities around 7 p.m.fox4kc.com