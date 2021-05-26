North Rose-Wolcott Elementary resumes Memorial Day Parade
NORTH ROSE — After having to cancel last year because of COVID-19, North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School is resuming its long tradition of hosting a Memorial Day parade. Principal Christie Graves said fourth-grade students once again will place flags on the graves of veterans in three cemeteries within the school district’s borders. However, there will be no ceremony at the town hall at the conclusion of the parade, as there has been in past years.www.fltimes.com