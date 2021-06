LARAMIE -- Did you know Wyoming either has the lead or is tied in 10 football series against Power-5 schools?. Surely you remember the last win over one of those "Goliath's?" The Cowboys rolled past visiting Missouri 37-31 in the 2019 season opener. Quarterback Sean Chambers stiff armed and outraced the Tigers' defense to the tune of 120 yards rushing. Xazavian Valladay added 118 more on the ground. That team, from the mighty SEC, turned the ball over three times that evening in Laramie, including once on the goal line before half that led to another three points for the Pokes.