There are towns in Alabama with less than 500 residents. Wow! We've got a list of some of the smallest Alabama towns. Being from Orlando, Florida, seeing small towns isn't as uncommon as you may think. Orlando is a very big city, but there are some small towns in central Florida. I went to college in a town much smaller than Orlando and spent a lot of time in a small town volunteering at a kids' camp. In fact, the city where I attended college has a smaller population than Tuscaloosa!