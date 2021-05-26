newsbreak-logo
Head and neck cancer cells hijack nearby healthy tissue, promoting further invasion of cancer cells

By University of Michigan
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — Up to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors—tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry identified a mechanism by which head and neck...

