newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘The Boys’ Planet Vought Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to Hollywood

By Marcos Melendez
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys is becoming a reality, as Amazon is bringing the Planet Vaught to Hollywood this summer in a pop-up restaurant that replicates the popular dining spot seen in the gritty superhero series. Dubbed a drive-thru restaurant, the limited-time event opens from June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los...

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Eric Kripke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Up Restaurant#Hollywood#Planet#Vought#Food Drink#Superhero Films#Company Of Heroes#Reality Television#Television Series#Vaught#Amusement Parks#Los Angeles#In World Films#Evil#Toronto#Cars#Showrunner Eric Kripke#Amazon Prime#Capitalism#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Might a soft pop station pop up on Atlanta radio?

Atlanta has not had a true soft pop station catering to older adults in nearly 15 years, since Lite 94.9 became a country station in 2006. Many other markets in recent years have found success with the formula, from San Francisco to Miami. But for years, owners of Atlanta FM radio stations have avoided the option in part because there is a perception this particular audience is harder to sell to advertisers. I wrote about this in 2018, wondering if a soft rock station would ever come to pass here.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

The run of good news and even better teasers that's been coming from the folks behind Amazon Prime's third season of The Boys continued on Friday. Previously, we learned of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke's explosive opinion on the director cut of the Craig Rosenberg-directed S03E01 "Payback"- saying viewers are in for "…something really special. And insane. And special." Well, we know one of the biggest reasons why this season will be "something really special" is the addition of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Vought International's "original supe" Soldier Boy- and now we're getting a look at him. Well, at least in comic book form.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Boys Season 3 Launches Vought Social Accounts Promoting Jensen Ackles' Debut as Soldier Boy

To mark the start of Memorial Day weekend, Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has launched a new viral social account for the fictional Vought International company and with it a tease of Jensen Ackles' new character from the series. We previously learned that the former Supernatural star would take on the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like parody in the original comic book series, and the official Vought account offered a tease of his superhero costume including the caption: "He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here’s a look back at one of Vought’s greatest heroes, Soldier Boy."
Hobart, INNWI.com

Local Scene: A little touch of Hollywood comes to Hobart

A little touch of Hollywood comes to Northwest Indiana this weekend as The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart continues to lead the pack so far this year with its continuous series of top level shows for a mid-size venue. Mad Hatter Shows of Indianapolis is producing...
Food & DrinksTimes Union

HUNGRY Hosts Restaurant Pop-Up at Local Hospital Featuring Austin's Top Chefs

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. HUNGRY, a national platform for chef-centric meal services and events, along with food services management company Sodexo, are hosting a Pop-Up Restaurant at a local Round Rock hospital in North Austin. The Pop-Up, which runs five days a week indefinitely, offers our frontline heroes and hospital visitors authentic food options handcrafted by local Austin chefs.
RestaurantsEater

Critically Acclaimed Pop-Up Dame Debuts Ambitious Seafood Restaurant

If Dame, the seafood newcomer in Greenwich Village, allowed New Yorkers to line up in person for tables days ahead of its opening, co-owners Patricia Howard and Ed Szymanski would likely have some takers. When the duo quietly opened reservations on Resy this week to manage tables for trial friends-and-family...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack

Less than a day after Vought International honored its "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) by sharing a look back at the cover to Soldier Boy #32, The Boys showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke is sticking around the Vought corporate universe- except this time instead of comics, it's burgers. Or more specifically, the newest item on the Vought-a-Burger menu, "The Seven Tower." For only $5.99, you can stack sandwiches from the Hero Menu to build a custom Seven tower of your own. That means you can "Take it to the 99th floor with your favourite stacked sandwiches" (as the "ad" reads on what appears to be the side of a bus or transit stop). But while it may come with a souvenir cup, Kripke also revealed the "small print" that unless you have the super speed to create super-metabolism, you're looking at "1660 calories, 128g of fat, and 3800mg sodium."
Los Angeles, CAlacucinaitaliana.com

ROCA, a Roman-Style Pizza Pop-Up, is Coming to Los Angeles

The pizza boom in Los Angeles seems to have no end. Over the past few years, pizza trends like Neapolitan, Detroit, Sicilian, and more have swept across the city, raising LA’s profile to one of the best pizza stops in the country. One of the more recent trends in the...
TV & VideosDeadline

Amazon Unveils Pair Of New Italian Series, Casting Of Debut Italian Film & Talent Deal With Rapper Achille Lauro

Amazon Prime Video today revealed upcoming projects from its Italian office, including a pair of new original series that have received the greenlight: The Bad Guy and Prisma. An event held in Rome, which press attended remotely, saw virtual appearances from top Amazon executives including Amazon Studio’s chief Jennifer Salke and Head of European Originals Georgia Brown. Moderating proceedings, Amazon’s Head of Italian Originals Nicole Morganti unveiled several new projects:
RestaurantsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Don’t miss these essential pop-up restaurants

For his monthly pop-ups that operate out of Crafted Kitchen in the Arts District, Pranav Sinha keeps the menu to four or five dishes culled from the cuisines of India. Punjabi-style murgh makhana (a.k.a. butter chicken), attuned so that the ginger and spices chime through the creamed tomato gravy, might headline, though so can an equally stellar goat curry — and the rotation always includes vegetarian options. instagram.com/adda_thehangout.
Atlanta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

The FRIENDS Experience Pop-Up is Coming to Atlanta July 15

After popping up in New York and Chicago, the FRIENDS Experience, originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary, is coming to Atlanta. From July 15 through September 6, 2021, fans of the T.V. series can “celebrate their favorite FRIENDS characters and revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments” with this two-story pop-up created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group.
TV Showsgeekculture.co

Amazon Buys MGM For US$8.4 billion – Here Are The Movies & TV Shows It Will Eventually Own

As streaming wars rage on, bit player Amazon, with its Prime Video service, just unleashed a fresh volley against its competitors, with the recent announcement that it plans to buy Hollywood studio MGM for a sweet US$8.4 billion (S$11.2 billion). Once regulatory approval is provided, Amazon will take ownership of the studio’s impressive catalog of TV and film franchises, from major action films like James Bond to chick flicks like Legally Blonde, as well as movie and TV properties Stargate and Fargo.
Businessimdb.com

A view to a killing: how Amazon will exploit Bond and other MGM classics

The pay-tv giant has the chance to turn popular films into ‘universes’ of stories – and steal a march in the content-hungry streaming wars. Amazon’s $8.5bn deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale and Gone With the Wind, has secured it the rights to a century’s worth of TV and film titles that the streaming giant intends to exploit with a wave of remakes, reimaginings and spin-offs.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Beyond Bond, Amazon-MGM Doesn’t Bring Good News for Theaters

The same morning that Amazon announced its proposed merger with MGM, it dropped another press release: “Amazon Studios will exclusively release THE TOMORROW WAR globally on Prime Video July 2nd, 2021.” Assume the timing was coincidental, but it reinforces the deal’s key message: Theaters are of secondary concern. There are...