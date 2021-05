STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Opening day for the Staunton Braves is scheduled for June 5. Right now, many players will be coming into town without a place to call home. The crack of the bat and the sounds of young stars flashing the leather every summer is a staple to towns in the Valley Baseball League, but it will be difficult to field a team if players can’t find a place to live for the summer months.