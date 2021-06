The nesting site of Chicago’s beloved piping plover duo, Monty and Rose, has come under attack from a threat no one saw coming: a balloon. Surveillance cameras recently captured images of a mylar balloon bumping up against the wire enclosure that protects the plovers’ clutch of four eggs. Monty and Rose were both off the nest, likely a defensive move after perceiving the balloon as a predator, said Louise Clemency of the Fish & Wildlife Service, who headed down to Montrose Beach in the pre-dawn hours of May 17 to remove the balloon, which she described as the size of a gull or skunk.