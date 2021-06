A year after the coronavirus pandemic affected travel, signs point to a return in visitors to Cortland County this spring and summer. “All indications are that people are starting to do some traveling again, or at least are starting to plan to begin to travel again this summer,” said Meghan Lawton, the executive director for the Cortland County Convention & Visitors Bureau, in an email. “Visitor Guide requests on our website have seen a big uptick over the past couple weeks,” especially since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the relaxation of more COVID-related restrictions.