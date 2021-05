According to the Maine CDC's Thursday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,416 an increase of 122 since Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, keeping the total number of deaths at 825. 1,999 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 118 are currently hospitalized with 43 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.