Wisconsin surpasses 7,000 COVID-related deaths
The COVID-related death toll in Wisconsin moves past seven-thousand. The state Department of Health Services reports another five fatalities today (Thursday)–raising the statewide total to 7,003. Three of those deaths were in Dodge County. There were 330 positive tests–with a positivity rate of nine-percent. Brown County saw nine new cases. Winnebago County had eight. Outagamie County reported five new cases–while Calumet County had four.