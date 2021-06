A 22-year-old Kentucky woman died Tuesday as law enforcement officers were responding to multiple reports of a reckless driver on the interstate. Shyanne Adkins, 22, of Jefferson County, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a guardrail off the right shoulder of the roadway. on Interstate 64. The vehicle then traveled back onto the travel portion of the roadway and rear-ended another vehicle then collided with a second guardrail.