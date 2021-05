Iowa Central Football got back into the win column on Saturday, as they routed Ellsworth 62-20. The Tritons was start was exactly what Head Coach Jesse Montalto had in mind. Iowa Central scored on their first possession. They had a 10 play, 62 yard scoring drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock. That drive was capped by a 5 yard TD run by Jadon Washington. The Tritons next drive, they scored on a “double pass” when Jace Levy caught a lateral and threw it to Desna Washington for a 52 yard TD strike.