Naches, WA

2021 Naches Sportsman’s Days Officially Canceled

By Timmy!!!
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 15 days ago
Another event bites the dust due to COVID-19! One of the longest running community fair events is Naches Sportsman's Days, and is usually held the 2nd weekend in September at the Historic Depot Park in downtown Naches. This year it would have fallen on September 10th & 11th. This cancellation is a bummer, but better safe than sorry. It does come at kind of a surprise when other events like the Central Washington State Fair & Chinookfest are (as of this writing) planning on going ahead with their festivities.

107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

