Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan Starring In Evil Dead Rise

By James White
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've known for a while that original Evil Dead filmmaking trio Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce "Ash" Campbell were planning a new film in the franchise, setting up a brand new story set in the same deadite-afflicted world. The official details have arrived, with word that Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will star in Evil Dead Rise.

