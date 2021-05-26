Treating hearing loss keeps brains active and healthy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — New research is being conducted every year to understand all the effects hearing loss has on a person. Even in the last five years our understanding of hearing loss and brain health has become much clearer. Doctors agree that hearing loss can lead to everything from depression to social isolation and even dementia. While there is still a lot of research to be done, one thing is clear – the connection between hearing health and brain health are tightly interwoven.www.newscenter1.tv