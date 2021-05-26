Treating hearing loss keeps brains active and healthy

Approximately 30% of adults between the ages of 65 and 74 are affected by hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). However, since hearing loss is painless and slow to occur, many don’t realize they need a hearing aid. In fact, only one out of five people who could benefit from a hearing aid actually wears one. May is Better Hearing and Speech Month and is a great time to remind readers of the signs they should be on the lookout for when it comes to hearing loss and whether a hearing aid could be beneficial.