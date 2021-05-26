newsbreak-logo
Berserk Boy Trailer Showcases Fast Platforming Action

By Jeremy Peeples on May 26, 2021
Cover picture for the articleBerserk Boy has been a passion project from Zu Ehtisham for quite some time. He has posted bits and pieces of its development on Twitter over the years and now the time has come for the game to get its first full-on trailer. The trailer shows off a speedrunning-era version of a Mega Man-style game, with close-range attacks alongside long-range attacks and a massive increase in overall speed and pacing compared to what would have been seen in either the Mega Man or X series over the years. The flow of the action is very much like Donkey Kong Country where the enemy placement feeds into the stage design.

