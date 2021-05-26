Give Outdoor Photos Awesome Deep Blue Skies with a Quick & Easy Lightroom Fix (VIDEO)

As alluded to in the This Just In item in yesterday’s blog post, I had a great 90 minutes in the marsh on Saturday morning. See below for the whole story. I was back home early working on images and catching up on the NBA Playoffs and Jeopardy on Tevo. I swam early and headed down to the lake at about 4:30pm on a cloudy afternoon to check on the stilt nests. The pretty nest still had one egg, and the plain nest, built less than ten yards from where Anita first sat in the marsh, still had three. I read most of the Birds of North America species account for Black-necked Stilt and learned that the average clutch size is four, laying to hatching time is about 23 days, and that the chicks never remain at the nest for more than a day after the last egg hatches. Once they leave, they range widely.