Rain and Cold or Sunny and Warm For The Memorial Day Weekend?

Ah yes. The Memorial Day Weekend is almost here. Hopefully you will get to enjoy a nice three day weekend, or beyond. Before I continue, just a reminder that the reason for Memorial Day is about honoring those men and women who served in our armed forces and sacrificed their life fighting for the United States to preserve our freedom. There's no higher honor. Keep that in mind this weekend and attend a Memorial Day parade or service if you can to show you appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.