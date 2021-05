Mare of Easttown Episode 6 can not come to HBO and HBO Max fast enough. After the shocking events of Mare of Easttown Episode 5, when none other than dear Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) was killed off with a shot to the head, we’re desperate to find out what happens next. Mare (Kate Winslet) might have saved the likes of Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) and Missy Sayers (Sasha Frolova), but she still has to figure out who killed Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny). The Mare of Easttown Episode 6 trailer seems to preview that Mare is about to get closer to that dark truth.