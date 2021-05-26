Logitech G Announces new Partnership with NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace
The gaming brand from Logitech, Logitech G, has announced a new partnership with a professional racing driver. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who drives for the race team that is owned by Michael Jordan, will be relying on the latest Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Wheel and Shifter to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Wallace has long relied on Logitech gear dating back to the G27 wheel setup. As part of this multi-year partnership, Wallace will be exclusively using Logitech wheels and he will wear the Logitech G logo on his uniform. You can read our review of the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Wheel here.hardcoregamer.com