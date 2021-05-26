newsbreak-logo
Video Games

New Look at 'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade' Reveals Yuffie & Sonon's Synergy

By Dave Trumbore
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release on June 10th, we had a chance to check out a new behind-the-scenes look at. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the enhanced and expanded version of the base game debuting exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console. This new version comes bundled with the brand-new episode, titled FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (Square sure does love wordy titles) featuring Yuffie as the main character in "an exhilarating new story arc and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy." So while you'll get "improved textures, lighting, background environments, visual optimization options, Photo Mode, and more" with the enhanced version, most fans are looking forwad to playing as Yuffie. And that's exactly what we focused on in this sneak peek!

