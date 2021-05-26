VICKY LYNN WILLIAMS
Vicky Lynn (Dunkle) Williams, 62, of Richland, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Mercy Hospital Springfield. She is survived by her two daughters, Tiffanie Ann Fitzpatrick (Cody) of Richland, and Shayleigh Danielle Meyers (Grant) of Palmyra, Mo.; two grandchildren, Savannah Lee Schimming and Tyler Ray Schimming; one sister, Charlene Corey (Leon) of Valmyra, Ill.; one brother, Charles Eugene Pulsfer of Florida; best friends, Cathy Fitzpatrick Sloan of Richland, and Tonja Hucklbrick of Quincy, Ill.; several other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com