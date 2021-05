DULUTH, Ga. — A local teen said he was wrongfully handcuffed by Duluth Police after he dropped a friend's sister off at home. Fousseyni Sissoko picked up Stephanie Viloria from her job around 10 p.m. Wednesday and dropped her off at her Duluth home. As they usually do, they hung out in the house, with Stephanie's brother, Juan Viloria, who had just arrived in his white Ford F-150.