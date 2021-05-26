Prokopovitz sentenced to life in prison

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA Brown County man that killed his wife and left her body in a place where it has not yet been found will spend the rest of his life in prison. Seventy-three year old James Prokopovitz is denied an eligibility date to apply for parole on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Perjury. Prokopovitz never reported his wife–Victoria–as missing after her disappearance in 2013. Judge Timothy Hinkfuss hopes Prokopovitz will eventually admit to his crimes. The perjury charges against Prokopovitz stem from false testimony he gave to a grand jury during the investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

