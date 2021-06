One of the reasons this book is called “Re-Birth” is that Kingsland had a rich history long before Lake LBJ was formed. Archaeological evidence shows that for thousands of years before Martin King bequeathed his name to the scenic valley, Native Americans had regularly visited the banks of the Llano and Colorado Rivers. A Spanish explorer named Bernardo de Miranda led a party of 23 treasure-hunters down the Llano River to “Kingsland” in 1756, and through the years intermittent attempts were made by miners to find gold, silver and iron in the Kingsland area. Most of the miners found only Comanche warriors, and for more than a century the rugged hills and fierce inhabitants kept all but the most adventurous away from this remarkable place “where rivers flow and bluebonnets grow.”