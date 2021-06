PlayStation has announced the three games that will be on offer to PlayStation Plus subscribers for no extra charge during the month of June. First up is PlayStation 5 offering, Operation Tango which is a co-operative spy adventure where you and an online friend must team up to undertake a series of spy missions. You'll have to use your voice (so yes, a microphone is required) to communicate with your partner and solve the aysmmetrical challenges with one of you as an Agent and the other as a Hacker, each with unique skillsets.