Westminster, SC

Northside and Westminster Elementary Schools to Welcome New Principals

By Kevin D. Hollis
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a special called board meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the School District of Oconee County Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Mrs. Elizabeth McDonald as principal of Northside Elementary and Mrs. Liza Smith as principal of Westminster Elementary. Dr. Thorsland said, “We are excited to welcome Liza and Elizabeth into their roles. They both bring a wealth of instructional knowledge and experience that will benefit both students and staff.”

