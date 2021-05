Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group has announced that it has purchased the three dealerships that comprised the Lindsay Auto Group. Lindsay Chevrolet and Lindsay Ford in Lebanon will now be branded Ed Morse Chevrolet and Ed Morse Ford. The group also will be taking over the Lindsay dealership in St. Robert, according to a press release from the Ed Morse Automotive Group. “We view this as an opportunity to enter the great communities of Lebanon and Saint Robert, all vibrant car-buying markets. We are looking not only to continue these dealerships’ history of great deals and outstanding customer service, but to make significant capital improvements. We also look forward to supporting the local community with job growth and giving back to local non-profits,” said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.