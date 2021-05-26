Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Longcreek Woman Arrested on 219 Warrants

By Kevin D. Hollis
wsnwradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article37 year old Janice Allen of Longcreek turned herself into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:30pm Thursday afternoon. She has been charged with 17 counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 202 counts of Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor. The Sheriff’s Office began an...

