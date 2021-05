As you begin booking your Disney World vacation, we’re sure you’re considering plenty of factors when it comes to which resort you choose!. Along with budget, proximity to parks, dining options, and more, each of the resorts have connection to one or more Disney Transportation methods. Disney World has Monorails, Ferry Boats, Friendship Boats, Buses, Trams, Skyliner, and more available to visitors, depending on where they are staying and what park they’re going to for the day. And, we’re giving you a look at what transportation options each of the Disney Resorts have to the theme parks.