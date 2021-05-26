Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Joins the Battle to Save Humanity

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is recruited to help fight a war taking place in the future in Amazon Studios’ The Tomorrow War. The official trailer’s arrived for the PG-13 sci-fi action thriller which finds Pratt joining a war against aliens in order to save humanity. In addition to Chris Pratt (Guardians of...

www.showbizjunkies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
David Ellison
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Bradley#Official Trailer#Amazon Studios#Veep#Mayans#Amazon Prime Video#Courtesy Of Amazon#Humanity#Premiere#Star#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Palm Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

See Chris Pratt's Hilarious Response To Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Release Date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. This week was an exciting one for Marvel fans. Monday kicked off with a video from Marvel Studios encouraging fans to return to theaters. But said video also included the reveal of footage, titles, and new release dates. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no exception, as it’s now set to arrive May 2023. And Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt’s response to the news was pretty hilarious.
CelebritiesPosted by
PopCrush

Anna Faris Says She ‘Ignored’ Warning Signs in Marriage to Chris Pratt

Keeping up appearances! On Monday (May 3), Anna Faris got candid about how she once hid the problems in her marriage to now-ex-husband Chris Pratt. "Because I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," the actress told guest Rachel Bilson during an episode of her long-running podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues. To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Pratt Reportedly Wants To Join The DCEU

There’s a definite difference between being an actor and being a movie star, with the former more focused on securing the best and most challenging parts to stretch the limits of a talent’s capabilities to immerse themselves in a role, while the latter tends to involve signing on to titles designed to appeal to the widest possible audience and deliver entertaining crowd-pleasers to the masses.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Tomorrow War Character Posters Debut Ahead of Trailer Release

Amazon Studios has released the motion character posters for Chris McKay’s upcoming sci-fi action feature, The Tomorrow War, confirming that the full trailer is set to be released tomorrow. Pratt went on Twitter to hype up the upcoming trailer by describing it as “unbelievable.” The film will be available for streaming on July 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new posters, which you can check out below, give us a closer look at the main cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and Golden Globe nominee Yvonne Strahovski.
TV & Videosgeeksaresexy.net

THE TOMORROW WAR (Ft. Chris Pratt) Gets a Full Trailer [Video]

Here is the first full trailer for Amazon Prime’s “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt. Amazon released a teaser last month and it did not make the movie look very good, but this one is much, much better!. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of...
Violent CrimesGizmodo

The Tomorrow War's New Trailer Looks Like a Mash-Up of Yesterday's Blockbusters

Here’s the good news: as opposed to the “first” trailer, this new trailer for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War has a lot more going on. There are more explosions, more devastation, more of Chris Pratt’s pre-war family life, more scenes of our bleak, alien-infested future, and more. The bad news? Despite all the new footage, it doesn’t seem any more exciting.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Tomorrow War: Release date, trailer, cast and latest news

After a rollercoaster of delays, rights switching hands and even a name change, The Tomorrow War is all set to land on Amazon Prime Video this summer. We're tantalizingly close to its July release, and even though theaters are starting to reopen, you'll be pleased to know that you can watch the Tomorrow War from the comfort of your couch on one of the best TVs.
MoviesComicBook

MODOK Star Reveals Which X-Men Character He Wants to Play

Sam Richardson has been in Veep, and most recently, he lent his voice to Marvel's MODOK on Hulu. Eventually, the actor will appear alongside Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War, and if he gets his way, will star in Marvel Studio's upcoming X-Men franchise. Speaking with Variety, Richardson said he'd love to play Hank McCoy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the mutant is very similar to the role he played on Veep.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Tomorrow War Motion Posters Unite Chris Pratt's Time Traveling Army of Alien Fighters

Quite a few movies have been delayed over the past year and a half. Among them was Paramount's The Tomorrow War. The film is set to release this summer and its Twitter account has recently released epic motion posters for its characters. The sci-fi adventure, which was set to release in theaters last winter, will instead be released digitally on Amazon Prime July 2, 2021. You can check out the posters down below.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Sure, ‘Tomorrow War,’ but here’s a full-length trailer today

To say that it’s been an interesting couple of years if you’re a person interested in UFOs and UAPs is what we tend to call an “understatement” around these parts. You might have seen the 60 Minutes segment done about the weird-ass things pilots have been seeing in the sky for the last few decades, you might have read the New Yorker article about a similar subject, and you might be girding your loins for the release of that big ol’ report coming in a few months about whatever the hell these things are. One thing we can confidently say that those objects are not is viral marketing for the Chris Pratt sci-fi action flick The Tomorrow War, which features The Internet’s Least Favorite Chris going back to the future in order to help fight off an alien invasion. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film right around the time they announced they were buying MGM on Wednesday, and it looks like you might expect it would. And, no, it is not Infinite.