Wayne Gretzky to join Turner Sports as NHL analyst beginning in 2021-22 season

By Chad Finn
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner Sports doesn’t have the biggest portion of the new NHL television rights deal. That belongs to ESPN. But it will have the sport’s biggest name as part of its broadcasts. Turner confirmed Wednesday that it has reached a multiyear agreement with Wayne Gretzky to be a studio analyst during...

