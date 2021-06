CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two vehicles crash caused one car catch fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino National Forest Service, and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a tan Kia Soul on fire with front end damage blocking the middle lane. The other vehicle was a Toyota Corolla with heavy rear-end damage. The crash/fire was located about one mile after the Highway 138 exit, about 6:56am on May 30, 2021.