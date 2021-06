(Undated) – Area residents that are struggling to pay rent are being reminded that the state’s eviction moratorium will end in August. Governor, J.B. Pritzker, made that announcement yesterday, saying that the state will work with stakeholders to start an “orderly, gradual phase-out” in the coming months. In a bright spot for those struggling, the state also announced a new rental assistance program. With the support of COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government, 125,000 renters will be able to apply for $25,000 each in back rent relief. The process from application to deposit is expected to take about 90 days. The renter does not have access to the funds, they are directly deposited into an account for the landlord. For more information about the program follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.