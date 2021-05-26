Cancel
Caffeine isn’t a great way to fight sleep deprivation

By Caroline Brooks-Michigan State
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelying on caffeine to get you through the day isn’t always the answer, according to a new study. The researchers assessed how effective caffeine was in counteracting the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. As it turns out, caffeine can only get you so far. The study in the...

www.futurity.org
